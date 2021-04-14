Ruth Squire was a founding member of the Camellia Garden Club of Eustis when it was formed in 1948, and she’s remained an active member since those early days.
In recognition of her contributions to the club and community, two Florida maples were recently planted at the Eustis Memorial Library. Gifted by the club, the trees were planted in honor of Florida Arbor Day and National Arbor Day, as well.
“She has been an inspiration to all the members that have passed through Camellia Garden Club,” said club president Sue Roberts.
Squire served as president of the club in 1953-1954, 1963-1964 and 1986-1987. She is a Flower Show Judge Emeritus with FFGC and a Master Gardener Emeritus. She served frequently on the Lake County Fair and Flower Show committees and as chairman of the Lake County Flower Show School and the Lake County Council of Garden Club’s Flower Shows.
As recently as November 2019, at age 101, “Ruthie” was potting 150 plants for her church bazaar, sitting at a table in her garage with all her supplies nearby. “Ruthie’s Garden” was set up on a prime corner across from the church, and she tended her plants and told everyone the details of every plant sold.
Squire will celebrate her 103th birthday in June, and she has been an inspiration to many club members over the years, according to Roberts.
“I have been a member since 2002, and she has been a constant presence. We all have children of her many plants and have benefitted from her great knowledge of plants and floral design,” Roberts said. “I have very fond memories of her help as I struggled as a student of floral design, and she was always there to make certain we had the correct Latin names for our horticulture entries in our flower shows.”
As shared in a program distributed at the dedication ceremony, Squire “is a longtime resident of Eustis, raising two boys here in town and active at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Eustis. She is a lover of plants and all things in the horticulture arena… Her knowledge about plants is never ending.”
“She is such a gracious, cheerful lady and an inspiration to us all,” Roberts said.
The Camellia Garden Club is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. and National Garden Clubs, Inc.