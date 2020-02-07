Tri-City Adult Day Care, Inc. is a safe environment where caregivers can leave their loved ones each day. They will be entertained in a safe and comfortable environment, with a care plan to meet the clients’ needs. This center is a much-needed service for our community. At the facility, they strive to make clients feel at home. Their goal is to create a feeling of being among close friends. They serve cooked meals that are tailored to the Title III-C (Older American Act). Dining includes morning snack, lunch and evening snack. Clients are also welcome to bring their food. Also offered are medication reminders, seated yoga, exercise, religious activities and more. They organize recreational activities such as bingo, arts and crafts, movies, church, and spa (hand massage & nail painting).
They will take care of your loved ones while you take care of business. They pride themselves on being “your home away from home.” This allows caregivers to take short breaks from time to time to rejuvenate and take care of themselves. Dilla Squires, owner of Tri-City Adult Day Care, sparked an interest for opening the facility that stems from working and caring for adults in various settings like nursing homes for over sixteen years and twelve years at Florida Health Department in primary care. She states “It has become a passion of mine. I also strongly believe in preserving life within the home.
By attending Tri-City Adult Day Care, it allows for loved ones to be safely supervised, entertained, and stimulated during the day and then return home in the evening to be with family in their own environment. It is an option that allows the client to live in the home longer.”
Tri-City Adult Day Care invites you to join them at their Grand opening on Monday, February 10th, 2020 between 3:00pm and 6:00pm at Citrus Rail Plaza 2046 Classique Lane in Tavares for snacks and games. They can be reached by phone at 352.609.5147 or fax 352.388.3145. They are looking forward to serving our community.