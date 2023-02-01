Jan. 21, three area fire departments teamed up to see which could collect the most food in a friendly food drive challenge, and according to Tavares Fire Chief Jim Dickerson, the true winner is the clients of the Lake Cares food pantry, recipient of the 11,450 pounds of non-perishable food.
The Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora fire departments participated in the third annual challenge, accepting food items at one fire station per department over a four-hour period on that Saturday.
“The fire department that collects the most food items (by weight) maintains bragging rights for an entire year, according to a news release promoting the event. “In addition, a traveling plaque with the current winner’s name will be provided to the department to display for the entire year.”
Who won this year’s challenge? That accolade goes to Eustis Fire Department, which collected 7,858 pounds and was the winner of last year’s competition, as well. Mount Dora had 2,884 pounds of food, and Tavares collected 708 pounds.
The Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle has coordinated the annual event since 2021.
“While spurring a friendly rivalry among fire departments, the ultimate challenge is to collect as much food as possible for the food pantry,” said Jim Dickerson, chief of Lake County Fire Rescue and the Rotary’s community service chair. “After the holidays, their food supplies are greatly diminished but the need has not. January is typically a tough month for donations, so this drive is particularly beneficial to Lake Cares.”
Lake Cares provides food and other necessities to people in need in Lake County. In 2021, the nonprofit organization served 55,563 individuals, including about 65% seniors and people with disabilities. The average weekly distribution of food was more than 25,000 pounds.
Last year, the food drive challenge resulted in 44,000 pounds of donations for Lake Cares.
Next year’s food drive challenge will be Jan. 27, 2024.