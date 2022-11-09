At the annual Florida Writers Association Conference recently held in Altamonte Springs, Triangle News Leader sales representative and local writer Melissa Abrehamsen received the gold award in the Unpublished Young Adult or New Adult category of Royal Palm Literary Award’s 21st annual competition, which received hundreds of qualified submissions.
Abrehamsen says she’s blessed and thrilled to have won this award and thanks God, her supportive husband, Mark, and her talented writing partner, Dana J. Summers, who also won.
Her submission is titled “I’ve Got a Secret.” When Beth Sommer’s panties are stolen from her swim locker, this sexual abuse survivor sets out to nab the culprit, not kill him.
In the Unpublished Thriller or Suspense category, Abrehamsen’s writing partner Summers received gold for “Dirty Hazel and the Cat Woman.” Porch pirate Cat Cavendish discovers that bad things come in small packages when she steals a box that propels her into a world of guns, greed, and a badass granny.
Abrehamsen is a self-worth coach and Peace of Mind columnist for the Triangle News Leader, Sumter News-Sun and Clermont News Leader. She’s agented by Levine Greenburg Rostan Literary Agency.
Summers is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. He also writes and draws two nationally and internationally syndicated comic strips, “Bound & Gagged” and “The Middletons.” His award-winning fiction can be found on Amazon.
The Florida Writers Association is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization that supports the state’s established and emerging writers. Membership is open to the public.
The Royal Palm Literary Awards competition is a service of the Florida Writers Association established to recognize excellence in its members’ published and unpublished works while providing objective and constructive written assessments for all entrants.
For additional information, visit the FWA website at floridawriters.net, where you’ll also find more about RPLA and the complete list of 2022 winners.