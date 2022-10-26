Woof! Sadie Mae and Walter Doodle here. ’Tis the season, so we would like to bark about tricks and treats. We won’t be “trick-or-dog-treating” this year, because many residents are wary about opening their doors to strange humans and dogs playing dress-up. Instead, we will be helping our mom bake homemade treats by assuring the floor is clean of anything dropped. We will be taste-testing the final products, as well.
Our mom is a pet nutritionist and as such, she transitioned us to raw feeding when she rescued us. We adored it but sadly, Sadie Mae has allergies and can only consume certain proteins. Walter, on the other hand, is a chow hound and will eat anything and everything.
So, we compromised and our mom cooks for us. Most days we eat healthier than she does.
Even with a delicious diet, kibble or otherwise, we can always find room for treats, those yummy little morsels that are made for good dogs and come in all kinds of shapes, flavors and sizes. Many pet parents use them for training. When we have mastered a new trick, we get a treat or two. But all treats are not created equal.
If you are going to buy prepackaged treats at the store, do some research. Scan the ingredients and the country of origin. Treats containing white or all-purpose flour, soy, corn and sugar are best left on the shelf. Healthier treats are readily available.
Some treats can actually harm your dog. Stay away from rawhide. It can become a gooey mess that gets stuck in your dog’s digestive system. There are better alternatives. Antlers can break teeth. And those human-looking cookies are best left for humans.
Raw meaty bones are excellent treats. Supervise your dog when feeding them bones. Don’t worry if your dog wants to bury the bone in the yard. This is normal instinctive behavior. Burying them in your couch is not.
Do not feed weight-bearing bones! These are the leg bones and include lamb shank, turkey leg, chicken leg and marrow bone. These bones are very hard and can splinter and crack teeth.
Cooked bones become shards that can cause choking and serious damage to the dog’s mouth, throat or intestines. Cooking can also remove nutrients from the bone. Particularly, do not feed cooked chicken bones.
The best raw bones for dogs are usually soft, hollow and contain connective tissue such as cartilage. Poultry bones can include the wings, neck, feet and spine. Pork feet, pork tail, lamb, venison, beef ribs and ox are great treats.
Yak chews are low-fat, low-carb treats with a large amount of protein and other nutrients. Dogs of any breed, age or size can enjoy chewing on a bully stick.
Creating homemade treats is an excellent idea. A major advantage is you know exactly what ingredients are in each treat, and they can be customized for your particular dog.
Since homemade treats do not contain any preservatives, they should be refrigerated and used within a few days. For Walter and me, this is not a problem!
Note: If you are using peanut butter, make certain it does not contain Xylitol. Even in small amounts, this ingredient can be fatally toxic to dogs. Also avoid alcoholic beverages, apple seeds, apricot pits, avocado, cherry pits, candy (particularly chocolate), chives, coffee, garlic, grapes, gum, hops (used in home beer brewing), Macadamia nuts, mushroom plants, mustard seeds, nutmeg, onions, onion powder and onion flakes, peach pits, potato leaves and stems (green parts), pumpkin pie filling, raisins, rhubarb leaves, salt, tea with caffeine, tomato leaves and stems (green parts), walnuts and yeast dough.
Our mom uses a big multi-teared box that she calls a dogdrater which takes all the moisture out of food and makes it crunchy. We love the sweet potatoes, steak and beef jerky the best. Walter Doodle doesn’t like the carrots so that’s more for me.
A small piece of salmon, fish, or meat is a great treat but not good for placing in a treat pouch. You can use bites of carrot or green beans or jerky.
The shape and color of the treat doesn’t matter. The size of the treat should be considered when using for training. Since treats count as daily food intake, keep training treats small, so you can safely use several. Some trainers recommend using pieces of kibble. Your dog is still getting something that smells and tastes good.
As for Halloween candy, just don’t. Chocolate is toxic to canines and sugar is not a good idea.
Here are two healthy recipes that celebrate the season.
Sadie’s Scrumptuous Spookies
Ingredients
2 cups whole wheat or coconut flour
2 large eggs
1 cup canned pumpkin
½ cup fresh blueberries
3 tablespoons peanut butter
(Check ingredients. If they contain Xylitol, do not use)
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine flour, eggs, pumpkin, peanut butter, blueberries and cinnamon. Stir thoroughly. Place on cutting board and knead the dough with your hands until mixture starts to form a ball. Add 1 teaspoon water or more to help make the dough pliable, but don’t add too much, as it should be dry and stiff. Roll to a thickness of 1/2 inch on a flour-lined surface. Use a small cookie cutter and transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake until golden and crunchy, about 40 minutes. Let cool. Store in a tightly sealed container and refrigerate.
Walter’s Wicked Woofyums
Ingredients
1 banana, peeled
1 cup oat flour
1 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup dried mint
3 tablespoons peanut butter
1 egg, beaten
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Mash banana in a bowl. Add remaining ingredients and stir well to combine. Let sit for 5 minutes. Use a rounded tablespoon to measure, and shape dough into balls. Transfer to lined baking sheet. Flatten each ball. Bake until firm, approximately 40-45 minutes. Cool. Transfer to airtight container or refrigerate. These may also be frozen and defrosted to use at a later time.