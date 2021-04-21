Cathie Catasus and Joanne Rittenhouse have been named as new members of Trout Lake Nature Center’s board of directors.
Catasus has been a Lake County resident since 2009, moving from Apopka where she lived from 1995 until 2009. She has been an advocate for protecting water quality and promoting environmental education for many years. Catasus has been an active board member for several organizations, including Toastmasters and the Country Greens Community Development District. In 2017, she became manager of the nonprofit organization Florida Society of Environmental Analysts. In 2018, she started her own event planning business.
Rittenhouse is known for her community volunteerism, particularly with the therapy dogs of PAWS. She and her dogs are frequent visitors to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, schools and libraries. She has volunteered for Cornerstone Hospice for the past eight years and certifies volunteer therapy dogs and their handlers. She is also president of Companions for Courage, whose volunteers and their animals help to give courage to children who are victims of abuse by escorting them into the courtroom. She has a wealth of experience working for nonprofits and is a longtime supporter of TLNC.
The nonprofit Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis. For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.