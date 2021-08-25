Trout Lake Nature Center is looking to grow.
It’s rebooting a paused capital building campaign, according to Joan Bryant, committee chair, who said, “We see the economy opening up and growing and feel now is the time to place extra emphasis on our plans to improve TLNC’s ability to serve the Central Florida population.”
The immediate focus is to complete the infrastructure needed before a new building can be constructed. This includes work already done, plus adding a safer parking area that will accommodate more cars, building a retention pond, moving the maintenance area and finishing the roadway.
TLNC’s plan to build a new 3,400-square-foot museum with classrooms and office space are on track and will be accomplished once the infrastructure is complete, according to the nature preserve.
Home building is increasing around TLNC, which has been a popular gathering place for walkers and lovers of the outdoors for the past 33 years. With the population increasing, interest growing in building and connecting trails, and sustainable and environmentally friendly construction, TLNC’s project is becoming more and more real and necessary, TLNC said.
“If we are to continue as Lake County’s only nature center, educating future generations about the importance of our environment, we must have a safe and adequate facility to serve the public and meet the increasing demand,” said TLNC president Stan Napier.
If you would like to assist with this campaign, call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com. You also can donate through www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.