Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis will offer a special Field Learning Experience program on Saturday, Jan. 30, 1–3 p.m., for school-age children and adults.
Group sizes will be kept to about 10 or less. All activities will take place outside, and walking most of the park’s trails is required. Small groups will be rotated through guided outdoor experiences and presentations, with topics such as habitat characteristics, aquatic life, turtles and tortoises and plant identification.
Attendees can learn from volunteers, see specimens unique to this event and to use their observational skills to spot flora and fauna in the 230-acre nature center complex.
Pre-registration is required. Cost is $10 per person, with proceeds to support the center’s programs and expenses. Registration is available online at www.universe.com/fieldevent21 or at the center, located at 520 E. County Road 44 in Eustis, during regular hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays 9 a.m.–4 p.m., with extended hours on Thursday until 5:30 p.m., and Sundays 1–4 p.m. It is closed for maintenance on Mondays. Masks are required in the buildings, and distancing is encouraged both inside and outside.