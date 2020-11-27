Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis will offer a special Field Learning Experience program on Sunday, Dec. 6. This event is by pre-registration only and is for school-age children and adults. From 1 to 3 p.m., small groups will be rotated through exclusive guided outdoor experiences and presentations, with topics such as habitat characteristics, aquatic life, turtles and tortoises, and plant identification.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from dedicated volunteers, see specimens unique to this event and to use their observational skills to spot flora and fauna.
Group sizes will be kept to about 10 or less. All activities will take place outside, and walking most of the trails is required. Cost is $10 per person, with proceeds to support the center’s programs and expenses. Register at www.universe.com/fieldevent or at the center during open hours.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 E. County Road 44 in Eustis. Regular hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., with extended hours on Thursday until 5:30 p.m. and Sundays 1–4 p.m. It is closed for maintenance on Mondays. Masks are required in the buildings and distancing is encouraged both inside and outside. Admission to the 230-acre nature center complex is donation-based to help cover operating expenses.