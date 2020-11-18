Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., Trout Lake Nature Center’s Friday Night Naturalist Program will feature naturalist Linda Wilinski.
“From Florida’s crystalline springs to its majestic oaks and cypress, beyond all its beauty, Florida’s wild soothes our souls and excites our spirit,” said Wilinski.
The audiovisual program will be held outdoors with social distancing. Attendees should bring a lawn chair.
A certified Florida Master Naturalist and Springs Ambassador who attended Crealdé School of Art, Wilinski has exhibited her photography at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando, the Osceola Center of Arts and in Mount Dora. She won first place for Florida’s State Parks annual summer photo contest of 2018 and completed a yearlong photo series of Oakland Nature Preserve.
Wilinski’s mission is to serve as the bridge between the audience and wild Florida, inviting individuals to explore, experience and embrace the outdoors – and be inspired by its natural beauty, hear about its perils and learn how we can make a difference.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis. Friday Night Naturalist programs are held monthly on the third Friday. These programs are donation-based, with $5 suggested to support the independent non-profit’s future programs. For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.