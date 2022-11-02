As of Nov. 1, Trout Lake Nature Center is charging an entry fee. The fee is $5 per vehicle, and TLNC members can continue entering the property at no charge.
The change is being made “to help diversify its funding and generate income to pay for programs, services, maintenance, supplies and salaries – all the things that are needed to keep our facilities open and programs continuing,” the center said in a recent news release.
For 34 years, TLNC depended solely on grants and donations for its funding and to pay its bills. However, operating and other costs have increased and, in some cases, donations have not kept pace with the increases.
Trout Lake Nature Center, a 230-acre preserve in Eustis, is a private, non-profit corporation established in 1988. To become a member or learn more about membership, visit https://bit.ly/3SGSTLo.
The intent is that the fee will help the nature preserve continue to maintain its property and provide a variety of educational and entertaining environmental programs for schools, children, families, adults and the community.
For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.