Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis is now open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., in addition to regular hours Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed for maintenance on Mondays.
Currently, the center is following state guidelines by offering a touchless experience in its main building, with restrooms and hand sanitizer available. The natural history museum is not open to visitors at this time. Dogs are welcome on leashes, but not in buildings.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 E. County Road 44 in Eustis. Admission to the 230-acre nature center complex is free, but donations are appreciated to help cover operating expenses.
More information can be found at www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or on its Facebook page.