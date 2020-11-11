Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis will stay open later on Thursdays to give visitors an opportunity to walk the trails and enjoy the sunset at the lake. The gate will be open until 5:30 p.m., and visitors are asked to depart by dusk. This is in addition to regular hours Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is closed for maintenance on Mondays.
Visitors can stop in the Education building to see the new bull alligator mount in the diorama. This 13’7” specimen weighed 680 pounds when taken in Alachua County. The exhibit, which includes gar in an aquatic-like setting, was made possible by Tony’s Artistic Taxidermy, Jim and LaMerle Flach, Marjorie LaRoe, Joel Kelley and other donors.
The InFocus Photo Club has a new photography exhibit in the Education Building, “Fungi Fun,” highlighting the many species of mushroom and other fungi found in the area.
Cooler weather means a great experience walking trails and observing native flora and fauna. Dogs are welcome on leashes, but not in buildings.
The center offers a touchless experience in its main building, with restrooms and hand sanitizer available and masks required indoors. The natural history museum is not open to visitors at this time, but will reopen soon.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 E. County Road 44 in Eustis. Admission to the 230-acre nature center complex is donation-based, and donations fund programs, new exhibits and staff costs. More information can be found at www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or on the center’s Facebook page.