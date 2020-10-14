Over two years, Eileen Tramontana, executive director of the Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis, completed the Certificate in Nonprofit Management conducted by the Edyth Bush Institute for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Leadership (EBI). EBI works with nonprofits in Central Florida and other areas of the state to strengthen the impact, effectiveness and leadership of nonprofit and philanthropic organizations through education and management assistance.
The certificate includes over 60 hours of training and provides a practical foundation for those working in the nonprofit sector. Executive directors and senior managers who lead today’s nonprofit organizations need expertise in multiple areas of business, a broad knowledge of fundraising and unique leadership skills to be successful.