Effective this month, Trout Lake Nature Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sundays. It currently is closed for maintenance on Mondays, as well.
A walk across the boardwalk through the extensive wetland bordering the lake can produce close-up sightings of alligators, turtles, snakes and other aquatic species. Currently, the center is following state guidelines by offering a touchless experience in its main building, with restrooms and hand sanitizer available. The natural history museum is not open to visitors at this time.
The only programs on the schedule are outdoor standing yoga at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Grandfather Oak and chair yoga in the main building on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. There is a $5 donation for each.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 E. County Road 44 in Eustis. Admission to the 230-acre nature center complex is free, and donations are accepted to help cover operating expenses. More information can be found at www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or the center’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/troutlakenaturecenter.