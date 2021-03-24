Trout Lake Nature Center will offer both daytime and evening special events on March 27.
From 10 a.m. until noon, there will be a Spring Celebration for the young and young at heart. This special outdoor family and friends event will include a nature scavenger hunt with prizes, learning about spring’s new baby animals and blooming plants, and fun crafts. Cost is $5/person or $10/family, and preregistration is required at www.universe.com/spring21.
In the evening, a special Moon Rise and Sunset gathering will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. This event offers a unique opportunity for visitors to view a nearly full moon rise and the sun set. Participants will walk to the dock to view birds returning to the rookery, the moon rise and sunset. After, there will be a small campfire with music until 9 p.m. Guests may bring their own snacks and beverages. Space is limited, so call 357-7536 or email tlnc.info@gmail.com to reserve your spot. Gate opens at 6:15 p.m. for everyone to meet in the main parking area. Attendance is free, but donations are appreciated.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis.
For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.