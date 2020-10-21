As I write this, I’m in severe lower back pain, propped up on my chaise lounge with an icepack, honored that I once again get to be real with you all.
It’s been a solid week since my back started to seize and I’ve done all the steps to manage the pain, including, but not limited to, yoga, Ibuprofen and prayer.
I’ve been doing a mean Tim Conway impression from when he played the old man who shuffles across the floor on the Carol Burnette show. I’m so grateful to my husband and coworkers who have been rock stars at fetching me things, taking care of me through back relief tips and a whole gamut of support.
As much as the pain has been a distraction, I’ve been super intentional in my prayer time. The scripture that helped me the most is Joel 3:10 Let the weak say I am strong.
I’ve seen so many folks allow their faith to waver when they haven’t received their healing in a prayer line or on their timetable. I’ve been there myself, mired in doubt and unbelief, wondering why I wasn’t set free.
It’s in those times, we should dive headlong into God’s promise of healing. It’s bigger than our pain. God’s love for us is deeper than the ocean and more infinite than the universe. He’s always willing to heal us just as Jesus embraced the leper and set him free.
Scripture directs us to not walk by sight—or feeling—but rather faith as it states in 2 Corinthians 4:18.
If we look to what we experience outside of God as our reality, then we become stagnant. If we look to God’s truth as reality even though we can’t touch it, then it eventually becomes ours by trust and faith.
I love the scripture in Mark 11:23 For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.
The mountain that Jesus is referring to here is a burden. We get to proclaim God’s promises through our words that turn into belief. It’s a recipe for how we persuade our hearts. Even if we don’t feel the results from the get-go, the end result is ours for the claiming.
How do we walk by faith and not by sight?
Today’s Practice:
1. Use your I am statements. I am strong. I am healed. I am more than a conqueror, etc. Marry your emotions with these statements to make it more real to you.
2. Become acquainted with Matthew 16:19 I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; and whatever you bind (declare to be improper and unlawful) on earth must be what is already bound in heaven; and whatever you loose (declare lawful) on earth must be what is already loosed in heaven. You’ve been given those keys for a reason. Bind the pain and loose the healing.
3. Don’t despair if you don’t see immediate results. Employ patience and keep proclaiming the promises daily, until the act becomes second nature.
4. Lean on God 100 and gazillion percent. Give him your pain, trust that he will bring it to pass.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.