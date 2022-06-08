If you are old enough – and nerdy enough – you may have watched the original “Star Trek” TV shows. The Starship Enterprise had a food replicator. Just tell the machine what you want to eat or drink. The Star Trek food replicator meal was ready in seconds, just as tasty as back on earth. Pure science fiction for the 23rd century. Or was it?
Many centuries before, an itinerant carpenter was at a wedding in Cana and turned caskets of water into wine. A miracle. We won’t see anyone turning water into wine again. Or will we?
New companies are recreating the 23rd century Star Trek replicator concept, starting with drinks. One of the most well-known replicator companies is Cana, named after the town where the miraculous water into wine event occurred 2,000 years ago.
Cana was started by David Friedburg, who looked at how wasteful our current beverage system is. Acres of land are required for a vineyard. Lots of water to help those grapes grow. Fertilizer and weed control to encourage the growth of the crop. Lots of short-term labor to pick those grapes. Then the grapes are transported in trucks to the winery. After the wine is ready, it is poured into wine bottles. Then the bottles are trucked to outlets.
That’s a lot of land, water, labor and trucking. What if you could just ask a machine in your home to create wine from water?
The expensive land, labor and transportation system for wine is the same for orange juice, soda or alcoholic beverages. What if you could push a button on a machine in your home and turn water into a hard seltzer, beer or whiskey?
Now you can.
Friedburg’s genius was that he realized that wine, for instance, was 86% water, 13% ethanol and just 1% over 100 different chemical compounds creating the unique flavor of each wine. The 100 non-water, non-alcohol chemical compounds can be analyzed and then perfectly recreated in the right proportions in a machine. Just add water.
Thus, Cana was born. They have released a variety of drinks on their machine: mimosas, hard seltzers, flavored bubbly water and many others. Wine to be released, they think it will be in 2023, once they can consistently earn a 94 score from the trusted wine magazine, Wine Spectator.
This is not a machine that only the super-wealthy can afford. For less than the cost of an iPhone, this $500 machine for your home comes with a monthly subscription to keep the chemical compounds ready for more drinks.
Endless West has created a similar machine just for the spirits. Why crack open that new bottle of Jack Daniels when you can push a button and turn water into a Jack Daniels knockoff in just a few seconds?
All that land, water, fertilizer, harvesting, distilling, bottling and trucking is eliminated. What kind of impact will that have on our agricultural industry?
As Cana and other systems get adopted, famous people will likely lend their names to specific brands in exchange for royalties from Cana and others.
Why not have a Michael Jordan whiskey that tastes like Jack Daniels for your home machine? Or a Beyoncé hard seltzer? Or a Kardashian beer that tastes a lot like Stella Artois?
Did I mention that 60% of the price you pay for a bottle of whiskey is taxes? Now you can stiff the taxman, too.
Tune out the angry politics. Tune into the idea that America is in its most incredible age of innovation ever. What a great time to be alive.
Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.