Did you know tortoises are turtles, but not all turtles are tortoises? Did you know tortoises can’t swim? Why do turtles cross the road – and how can you help them? April 10, Trout Lake Nature Center is celebrating its annual Turtle Day, and attendees will be able to learn about the different species.
The event, 1–3 p.m., will feature turtle educational activities and experts, visiting turtles and the center’s resident, rescued turtles.
The center is home to several species of turtles, which are active at this time of year. Wild turtles are likely to be observed in the wetlands or laying eggs along some of the trails.
“The event is an opportunity for all ages to learn about Florida’s turtles and their importance to healthy ecosystems,” says the center.
The event coincides with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Gopher Tortoise Day, also on April 10.
This year, the FWC is encouraging people across the state to participate in its Gopher Tortoise Friendly Yard Recognition Program.
The program’s purpose “is to recognize and encourage private landowners to enhance habitat quality and take steps to protect the gopher tortoise and its burrow. Importantly, protection of the gopher tortoise and its burrow will benefit many other species that use the tortoise’s burrow for shelter and foraging and nesting habitat,” according to the FWC. “A secondary benefit is an increased awareness among the general public of the contribution private landowners make to the conservation of gopher tortoises in Florida.”
Learn more at https://bit.ly/3LBB4dm.
In addition, the FWC is interested to know where the tortoises are seen, since they live in all 67 counties in the state. You can record the information here:
https://app.myfwc.com/HSC/GopherTortoise.
There is no admission charge to the Trout Lake event, but donations will help to feed the center’s turtles.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 E. CR 44 in Eustis. For information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.