Tom Rose of Umatilla sent in these great photos from a November Love’s Landing Fly In that was hosted by Weirsdale-based Chapter 1236 of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
According to Tom, “The blue plane with the American flag is a VANS RV-8. Classed as ‘experimental,’ it is a kit plane assembled by an individual. The yellow two-wing plane is a Marquart MA-5 Charger built by a manufacturer but limited production.”
While the car in the photo has a Jaguar hood ornament, it’s actually a 1935 Ford Roadster that has been restored and modified, he added.
