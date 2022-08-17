Business is booming in Mount Dora, as two new places celebrate their openings with ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week.
Maw’s Mountain Moonshine will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting event Aug. 18, and the next day, NextHome Sally Love Real Estate will have its ribbon-cutting celebration.
The real estate office, located at 196 West 5th Avenue (formerly the offices of Atkins Realty), will kick off its Aug. 19 festivities with the ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Then, attendees can enjoy appetizers, refreshments, music, and real estate technology demonstrations.
NextHome Sally Love Real Estate is independently owned and operated by Sally Love and Jeff Beatty. Taylor Morgan manages the Mount Dora Office. Learn more at www.loverealestateteam.com or by calling 352-720-5950.
The celebration at Maw’s Mountain Moonshine, located in the historic Sears Catalog home at 352 N. Alexander Street in Mount Dora, will begin at 4 p.m. Live music by Braxton Bennett will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the distillery will offer live music as well.
Maw’s Mountain Moonshine is a family-owned craft distillery that features their family moonshine recipe from the Appalachian Mountains. Their moonshine is distilled off-site and then mixed and bottled in downtown Mount Dora. Maw’s Mountain Moonshine is owned and operated by John and Jhosette Adkins and Victoria and Ricky Diniz.
Visit https://mawsmountainmoonshine.com or call 352-729-2220.