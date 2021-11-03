Mid-Florida SCORE, part of a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has two special online programs in November that are designed to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
Nov. 9, “Become Top of Mind with your Prospects and Clients” will be presented by Harry Spaight, a SCORE volunteer with extensive expertise in sales and sales training. 7 p.m.
Nov. 10, Pamela Starr, a professional trainer for Grow with Google, will present “Introduction to Google Analytics.” Learn how to set up and use Google Analytics to understand how people engage with your website. 1 p.m.
Register for these events and see more workshops at www.score.org/take-workshop.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).