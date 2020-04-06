This week, two dogs are looking for forever homes, Yogi and Simba.
Yogi is a 12-year-old Dachshund min-pin mix weighing 20 pounds. He does have some gray on his muzzle but otherwise doesn’t act like he’s 12. He is a happy, friendly boy who is always glad to see you and greets you with a smile and a wagging tail.
This handsome boy was surrendered to a high-kill shelter and A Forever Home Animal Rescue was able to rescue him right before they went to lockdown, so he is grateful to be safe. His adoption donation is $150, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. He will be waiting for you with a big smile on this face and a wagging tail.
Simba is an 8-year-old mini-Greyhound/Chihuahua mix weighing 14 pounds. This handsome boy also was surrendered to a high-kill shelter – the day before the shelter was to be locked down. Luckily, A Forever Home Animal Rescue pulled him at the last minute.
He has a light brown coat, a cropped tail and pretty brown eyes. He gets along well with other dogs, but is hesitant for the first minute when he meets people, and then he is all lovable. His adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. He is happy to be safe and is waiting for his forever home.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, please contact Lori via phone or text at (407) 221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. You may apply to adopt by using the online adoption application at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2/
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed.
Dog food donations are needed from Amazon, Chewy or Petsmart: Purina pro plan classic savory Chicken & Rice Pate 13oz cans are requested to be sent to AFHAR, 2950 CR 561, Tavares FL 32778.
For more information about Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Tavares, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org