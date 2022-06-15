June 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Tyler Brandeburg to the Lake County school board, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of board member Kristi Burns, Ph.D., which became effective May 1.
Florida Statute 100.111 states that if a vacancy occurs in an office and the remainder of the term is 28 months or longer, “then at the next general election a person shall be elected to fill the unexpired portion of such term.”
Burns would have been up for re-election in November 2024. With her resignation, voters will choose her successor on Nov. 8, 2022.
Brandeburg, of Leesburg, was scheduled to be sworn in June 13 at the regular school board meeting.
The board position represents District 2, which includes Beverly Shores Elementary, Carver Middle, Fruitland Park Elementary, Leesburg Elementary, Leesburg High, Oak Park Middle, Rimes Early Learning Center, Villages Elementary and Treadway Elementary.
Brandeburg is a commercial insurance advisor for Brown & Brown. He is a Lake County Water Authority board member, volunteers with the Educational Foundation of Lake County and is a member of Leadership Lake County Class of 2019. Brandeburg earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida.