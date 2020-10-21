The origin story of U.S. Pak-N-Ship is rich with history, emerging during the Gulf War crisis. That’s when Bill & Joyce Bachanas opened the shipping company in Eustis on October 1, 1990.
The couple quickly saw a need in the community as soon as employees from the First Union Bank in Eustis brought in items from a donation drive to benefit the soldiers stationed in the Persian Gulf. The Bachanas happily donated packing supplies in support of these troops. It wasn’t long before word of their generosity swept through the community and brought more customers their way, including schools and churches.
In 2006 Louise took ownership of the shipping company and has kept up the generous spirit that was established by the company’s founders. Giving back to the community is Louise’s passion inside the store and out.
Inside, she offers free packing for our men and women overseas at APO/FPO addresses, offers discounts to firefighters, police officers and EMT personnel, supports Patriot Guard Riders, Sister Cities of Mount Dora, the Moose Lodge and Lake Yale Baptist Conference Center for every natural disaster. Louise also facilitates charity drop off boxes for New Eyes for the Needy, Secure the Call Foundation, pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. Outside, in a world without COVID-19, you would normally find Louise volunteering at local theaters such as Ice House Players, Melon Patch, Tavares, Bay Street Players and Living Drama. She also supports the Mount Dora High School band as well as local schools Project Graduations for Umatilla, Eustis and Mount Dora.
The company’s 30/15 year celebration is postponed to May 20, 2021 to ensure that food and fun will be had by all who drop by.
If you look on their website, you will find that U.S Pak-N-Ship is a shipping, printing and business services center. Louise’s employees are professionally trained experts and members who are dedicated to providing Super-Star Customer care in a convenient, efficient and friendly environment.
Drop by 252 W. Ardice Avenue in Eustis—located by Tractor Supply in the Eustis Square Mall—and let the friendly staff assist you with your shipping needs.