The origin story of U.S. Pak-N-Ship is rich with history, emerging during the Gulf War crisis. That’s when Bill & Joyce Bachanas opened the shipping company in Eustis on October 1, 1990.
The couple quickly saw a need in the community as soon as employees from the First Union Bank in Eustis brought in items from a donation drive to benefit the soldiers stationed in the Persian Gulf. The Bachanas happily donated packing supplies in support of these troops. It wasn’t long before word of their generosity swept through the community and brought more customers their way, including schools and churches. In 1999, the business changed hands and Loretta Maimone became the 2nd owner. Loretta owned the store until 2006 when she became a full-time realtor at ERA Grizzard in Mount Dora. We still have some customers who come in and ask about her. You can find Loretta at ERA Grizzard, 600 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora or give her a call at 352-357-2400.
In 2006 Louise and John Thompson took ownership of the shipping company and they have kept up the generous spirit that was established by the company’s founders. Giving back to the community is Louise’s passion inside the store and out. Inside, she offers free packing for shipments to APO/FPO addresses, offers discounts to firefighters, police officers and EMT personnel, supports Patriot Guard Riders, Sister Cities of Mount Dora, and the Moose Lodge and donates to the Lake Yale Baptist Conference Center for every natural disaster. Louise also facilitates charity drop off boxes for New Eyes for the Needy, Secure the Call Foundation, pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, and Operation Shoebox. Outside, in a world without COVID-19, you would normally find Louise volunteering at local theaters such as Ice House Players, Melon Patch, Tavares, Bay Street Players and Living Drama Theatre. She also supports the Eustis Middle School and Mount Dora High School bands as well as local schools Project Graduations for Umatilla, Eustis and Mount Dora.
The company’s 30/15 year celebration is postponed to May 20, 2021 due to COVID-19 for everyone’s safety.
If you look on their website, you will find that U.S Pak-N-Ship is more than just a shipping store. They also provide digital fingerprint services for Level 2 background checks (no concealed weapons), notaries, mailbox rentals, boxes & packing supplies, blueprints, novelties, office supplies, and much more. Shop local and drop by U.S. Pak-N-Ship at 252 W. Ardice Avenue in Eustis—located by Tractor Supply in the Eustis Square Mall—and let the friendly staff assist you with your shipping and business needs.