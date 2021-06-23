To wrap up a most unusual school year, students at Umatilla Elementary School published “Through their Eyes,” a collection of stories about their personal journey through the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was initiated by Loretta Lynn Vroman, a librarian and teacher at the school who wrote the book’s introduction. Students met with Vroman on a rotating schedule. During those sessions, they worked on their stories.
“I noticed many students were just so quiet compared to other years,” Vroman wrote in her introduction. “I also noticed that some seemed excited to be back in school while others seemed almost afraid. I knew that, like all the adults in the school and in their homes, they too were experiencing similar emotions. On the television any given night, reporters, doctors, scientists and others would talk about their opinions and what they were going through. Rarely, if ever, had I seen a child being interviewed. I decided that I needed to give these students an outlet to express their emotions, thoughts and fears.”
Students wrote, revised and edited their works before publication.
“I was with family for the Covid,” wrote Luis, a third-grade student. “I was allowed to play outside with my sisters. I was glad when school came back. I missed teachers and friends.”
Maddison, a fifth grader, said, “I learned this was a long virus and it was serious. The virus got better, then it got worse. I hated it a lot when virtual school started. I did not like it at all. I had to do work on a computer. I was confident, but it was different to what I was used to.”
Rylynn, a fourth-grade student, shared frustrations about the safety precautions established in response to the pandemic, stating “I think all of that does nothing and that is what my family thinks too.”
Hayden, a fifth-grade student, had a different perspective: “The virus has killed many people. There are some things to keep from being sick from the virus. You need to wear a face mask or a face shield. … All schools are doing fine and great with their face masks on. Face masks should be on in stores, schools, churches and parks.”
The book, including photos of students wearing masks, sitting behind protective partitions and standing in line 6-feet apart from each other, was entered into a school time capsule along with other items reflective of the year, such as masks and sanitizer. The capsule is to remain undisturbed for 20 years.
Each student and several staff members received copies of the book, and a copy will remain in the school media center.
Reflecting on the project, Vroman said she is pleased with the final product and found it personally therapeutic. “I had my own set of mixed emotions over the COVID pandemic,” she wrote. “I can truly say that these students helped me heal. Being with them was just what I needed to help me move forward and look to the future in a positive way.”