Welcome friends, family and most importantly Umatilla High School’s graduating class of 2022.
The road leading up to this day has been long and winding. I remember thinking back in elementary school about how far away graduation was. This feeling continued to stay with me through middle and high school. In fact, the reality only began to set in a week ago as I sat writing this speech.
We are graduating high school. We are closing a chapter that has been a major part of our lives for the last 12 years. We have worked hard, learned a lot and perhaps most importantly we have bult a strong and supportive community. This is something special. It is something that several other schools don’t get to develop.
It has been an honor getting to know all of you over the last several years. In addition to my fellow students, I have met some amazing educators here at Umatilla High School, and I would like to take a moment to thank them.
First, I want to thank our guidance counselor Mrs. Velazquez. Without you help my senior year would not have gone nearly as smoothly as it did. You are one of the kindest and most understanding people I have ever met. Whenever I had questions, you always got me an answer. If you didn’t know the answer you always reached out to someone who did, and I want you to know how much that meant to me. Thank you so much for making my senior year so special.
Next, I want to thank Ms. Campbell. If you don’t know Ms. Campbell, she is our graduation coordinator. If you’ve ever been to her office or talked to her, you know what a wonderful woman she is. Her joy and passion for learning are contagious. She is so sweet and has been dedicated to getting all of us seniors to our graduation tonight. She doesn’t just care about our success in high school, she genuinely cares about our futures. All through my senior year, she has provided me with an abundance of scholarship opportunities. In fact, all of the scholarships I received came straight from the scholarship wall she put together. Without her dedication to her students, I would not be able to afford college.
And finally, I want to thank our amazing principal, Mr. Frazier. He has only been our principal for one year, but in that year, I noticed a significant difference. His focus on academics has benefited not only me, but the next generation of Umatilla High School students. By bringing the AICE program to our school, he is creating better opportunities for everyone that goes through this school, so thank you, Mr. Frazier.
There are several other people I would love to acknowledge, but we have a graduation to get on with. Just know that you are appreciated for everything you’ve done.
I want to end by saying congratulations again to the Class of 2022. I am excited to see what all of our futures hold.