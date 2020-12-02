The 45th annual Cracker Christmas Parade & Festival will be a bit different than previous holiday festivities, as this year’s offering is a first-ever stationary parade and Christmas festival. Taking place Dec. 12 at North Lake Community Park, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., the celebration includes a dog jog at 11:30 a.m. and parade viewing 11 a.m.–noon. Balloon art, face painting, raffles and more will be available, as well. Visit www.umatillachamber.org for more information.