The 45th annual Cracker Christmas Parade & Festival will be a bit different than previous holiday festivities, as this year’s offering is a first-ever stationary parade and Christmas festival. Taking place Dec. 12 at North Lake Community Park, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., the celebration includes a dog jog at 11:30 a.m. and parade viewing 11 a.m.–noon. Balloon art, face painting, raffles and more will be available, as well. Visit www.umatillachamber.org for more information.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…