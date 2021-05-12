Orlando Magic founder and NBA Hall of Fame member Pat Williams visited the Umatilla Kiwanis Club for their April 26 luncheon meeting.
Williams addressed a large gathering of members and guests, sharing his vision of major league baseball in Orlando. His dream team is known as the Dreamers, and they will play in a state of the art ball park, Dreamland Field. There are several possibilities, including luring the Tampa Bay Rays to Orlando or obtaining an expansion franchise, he said.
Williams is a seasoned sports executive. In addition to his role with Orlando Magic, he has served in executive positions with the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Phillies. He is a parent to 19 kids, a cancer survivor, a corporate motivational speaker and a published author of over 100 books.
Visit www.OrlandoDreamers.com.