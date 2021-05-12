Pat Williams

Williams receives gift of appreciation from club president Dianne Dwye.

Orlando Magic founder and NBA Hall of Fame member Pat Williams visited the Umatilla Kiwanis Club for their April 26 luncheon meeting. 

Williams addressed a large gathering of members and guests, sharing his vision of major league baseball in Orlando. His dream team is known as the Dreamers, and they will play in a state of the art ball park, Dreamland Field. There are several possibilities, including luring the Tampa Bay Rays to Orlando or obtaining an expansion franchise, he said. 

Williams is a seasoned sports executive. In addition to his role with Orlando Magic, he has served in executive positions with the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Phillies. He is a parent to 19 kids, a cancer survivor, a corporate motivational speaker and a published author of over 100 books. 

Visit www.OrlandoDreamers.com.

