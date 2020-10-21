The sixth annual Kiwanis Club of Umatilla 5K for the Kids is different this year, with social distancing intended to keep the threat of COVID-19 at bay.
That doesn’t mean fun isn’t on the agenda, though. While the official date of the event is Nov. 7, the race timeframe runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 10, and participants are encouraged to run or walk anytime and anywhere during those dates. Course options range from a certified course, in a runner’s neighborhood, at a local park or even on a treadmill. Funds raised from the event go toward Kiwanis Club of Umatilla support for children in the community.
For more information and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/umatillakiwanis5k.