Glenn “Ike” Fretz of Umatilla has been participating in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games since 2002, winning gold, silver and bronze medals in everything from wheelchair softball and bowling, to off-road slalom and basketball. At this year’s games, held in July in Tempe, Arizona, wheelchair basketball garnered Fretz his latest medal, a bronze.
More than 340 veterans competed in over 22 sports and games at the 41st national event.
Fretz, who served in the U.S. Army in the Middle East, was injured in February 1991 and consequently has been in a wheelchair, as he said, “a very long time.”
The Army corporal was able to return to work after receiving those injuries – which include reduced vision and hearing, and he continued in the military as an instructor and quality control specialist. Fretz’s total service was from 1989 to 1994. He later retired here in Lake County.
Fretz is a determined man, and he was determined to play in the national wheelchair games.
“It took me 12 years to compete. I made a promise to my dad that I would compete, and I have every year since 2002,” he said. Fretz’s father died in 2009, and he continues to uphold that promise in memory of his father.
“I compete to honor the fallen and to honor those who make what I do possible,” Fretz added, referring to the sponsors and others who provide financial and logistical support so he can attend the games.
The Department of Veterans Affairs launched the wheelchair games in 1981 with seven events and 77 athletes, and Paralyzed Veterans of America became involved in 1985, according to the National Veterans Wheelchair Games website.
Today, the games are the largest annual wheelchair sporting event in the world for veteran athletes.
The Orlando VA Health Care System was well represented at this year’s national games, according to Timothy J. Cooke, OVAHCS director and CEO.
In addition to Fretz, four other Central Florida veterans won at the games: Tim Wolfe of Casselberry received gold in bocci and air rifle, James “Eddie Hawks of Sandford received bronze in softball and took fifth place in air rifle, Jimmy Green of Ocala took silver in discus and bronze in softball, and Haywood “Charlie” Merritt of Edgewater received gold for participating in at-home adaptive eGaming.
“The overall goal of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games is to provide veterans with an opportunity to engage in sports, make connections and create special memories that will last a lifetime,” said Dr. Alicia Williams, OVAHCS section chief and medical director of the integrative health and wellness center. “We are very proud of this year’s competitors.”
The next National Veterans Wheelchair Games will be held July 4–9, 2023, in Portland, Oregon. To learn more about the games, visit https://wheelchairgames.org.