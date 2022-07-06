Mount Dora (FL) – June 27, 2022- A ribbon cutting will take place on July 7 at 4 p.m. with the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce preceding an Open House for invited friends and dignitaries. The official Grand Opening is planned for Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public is welcome to visit throughout the day and check out our exceptional healthy products, receive a 10% discount on any purchases, enter to “win” a product valued at $250, and other giveaways.
The Unlimited Healthy Water & Air Depot is excited to be selling and educating our customers about new technology that will bring healthy water and air into their homes or businesses for the protection of their loved ones or customers. Our motto is “Your Quality of Life is determined by the Water you drink & the Air you breathe.”
Our Team is ready to serve Central Florida with the best quality water, air, and nutritional products. Come and meet the Team. Let George, Charles, Claire, or Dave give you a tour.
About Unlimited Healthy Water & Air Depot, Mount Dora: Unlimited Healthy Water & Air Depot is located at 2315 W. Old Us 441 in Mount Dora, Florida (Formally Pugh’s Cleaners Building ). It was the vision of our recently departed friend, Phillip Reno, who wanted to bring about the Florida location at https//www.airandwaterdisinfection.com or call 352-729-2218.