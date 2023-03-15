Last Wednesday morning, March 8, marked the 25th anniversary of Umatilla Elementary School’s Rocket Day, when the community celebrated fifth-grade students who flew rockets that they built from scratch.
The students designed and manufactured the rocket parts using 3-D printing, a far cry from the early days of the event. And then, on the beautiful, sunny day, the students sent about 130 rockets skyward as an appreciative crowd watched the show.
The event has become a tradition and rite of passage for fifth graders in their final year of elementary school.
The program began in 1998, under the direction of Coach Mark Wilson, when the first Rocket Day was held at the school. Wilson subsequently oversaw the annual event for over 20 years. The tradition continues, now orchestrated by the school’s STEAM coordinator, Dustin Strate.
This year’s program was attended by a large gathering of students, parents and area residents.
The day began with a Presentation of Colors by the Umatilla High School ROTC Color Guard and a ceremonial flyover by the Spruce Creek Flying Club. After introductions from principal Dianne Dwyer and assistant principal Bill Gagnon, the young rocketeers launched their rockets. It was an exciting, memorable experience for the kids and all in attendance.
The Kiwanis Club of Umatilla has supported the school’s Rocket Day for about 20 years through cash and volunteer support. This year, the club contributed $500.
Tom Rose, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Umatilla, lives in Umatilla.