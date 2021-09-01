Saturday, Sept. 11, is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and it is being honored in area events.
The Tavares Patriot Day “Never Forget” 20th anniversary commemoration event will take place 8–10 a.m. First responders will come together to form a memorial procession on Main Street in downtown Tavares between S. Joanna Avenue and S. Sinclair Avenue in downtown Tavares. A bell will be rung for each life that was lost on 9/11.
A First Responder’s Appreciation Day, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., will also take place at Sunsational Farms, 40541 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla. This event will honor local heroes and feature a Memorial Flag Garden in memory of those who lost their lives during the attacks of 9/11. It also will include food trucks and music by the Roy Baker Band and Dallas Tyler Band.