The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages continues to offer a variety of performances at the beginning of the new year.
Feb. 8, 2023, Scotty McCreery will perform in support of Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club. His current album, “Same Truck” contains his No. 1 RIAA Gold-certified singles “You Time” and “Damn Strait,” and his current single “It Matters to Her.” McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on “Same Truck.” An expanded edition, “Same Truck: The Deluxe Album,” was just released last month with six additional new songs.
Randy Bachman’s Greatest Stories Ever Told will be Feb. 18, and is a guided journey through the last 30 years of popular music presented by Randy Bachman. It weaves together iconic hits of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Fans will enter a retrospective journey of Bachman’s career through his storytelling and musical knowledge. His son, Tal Bachman, will join him with new stories of growing up with a rock star dad.
Visit randybachman.com. The concert is in support of Leesburg Center for the Arts.
Tickets for both concerts are on sale now and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or 352-753-3229.