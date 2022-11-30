Are you ready to attend some concerts? You might want to check out these performances coming to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages at the beginning of the new year.
Blue Öyster Cult will perform Jan 10, 2023, in support of Arts Bridge Charity. The band’s self-titled debut album dropped in 1972, and it was praised for its catchy-yet-heavy music and lyrics. Some well-known songs are “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976’s “Agents of Fortune,” “Godzilla” from 1977’s “Spectres,” and “Burnin’ for You” from1981’s “Fire of Unknown Origin.”
Jan. 23, The Oak Ridge Boys will perform, in support of Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake. the country-pop band’s hits include “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “Thank God for Kids,” “American Made,” “I Guess It Never Hurts to Hurt Sometimes” and “Fancy Free.”
Feb. 4, Vicki Lawrence returns to The Sharon in support of Cornerstone Hospice. The Emmy Award winning comedienne will perform as Mama from the Carol Burnett Show and “Mama’s Family,” a series that ran six seasons.
“The show is a mixture of stand-up comedy, music and my observations about real life,” said Lawrence, who also earned a gold record for her 1973 hit, “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.”
Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or 352-753-3229.