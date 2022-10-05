Are you ready to attend some concerts? You might want to check out these two performances coming in December.
Dec. 11, Three Dog Night will perform at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.
Dec. 3, Josh Turner will bring his “King Size Manger Tour” to the Sharon, performing Christmas songs and hits.
Grammy-nominated Three Dog Night, now in its fifth decade, claims some of the most impressive statistics in popular music. From 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than this band, according to a news release from Get Off the Bus Concerts.
The group is known for such songs as “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.” Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,500 shows, including two Super Bowls.
Country music singer Turner will perform holiday classics including “The First Nowell” (featuring the song’s traditional spelling), “Silent Night, Holy Night,” “King Size Manger,” “What He’s Given Me,” “Soldier’s Gift” and “Mele Kalikimaka My ‘Ohana.”
The Three Dog Night concert will be held in support of Sea 2 Sea 4 PTSD (https://www.seatoseaforptsd.ca). The Turner holiday performance will be in support of Mount Dora Center for the Arts.
Tickets for both concerts are on sale now and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or 352-753-3229.