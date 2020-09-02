Gator Harley-Davidson is doing several fundraising events for local charities in the next few months, including a Sept. 12 Sister Hood Ride and Event, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Next, on Sept. 19, Bikes & BBQ 4 Autism will be held 9 a.m.–5 p.m., starting at the dealership with registration and poker run and ending at the Warehouse in Leesburg, which supports fire, police and military.
Gator Harley-Davidson, located at 1745 US-441 in Leesburg, is a sponsor of Leesburg Bikefest, one of the largest motorcycle events in the nation, which was rescheduled from April to Nov. 14-15, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.