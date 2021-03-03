SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Lake, Sumter and Marion counties, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. Here’s a sampling of programs scheduled over the next few weeks:
March 3: Website Planning 101. This teaches how to prepare, so your website is highly effective.
March 3, 10, 17 and 24: Amazon Small Business Academy. Jennifer Kuznicki leads the free four-part program focused on providing tools, programs, education, and advocacy for millions of small businesses working with Amazon.
March 8: Encore Entrepreneurs Starting a Business After Fifty. Although focused on seniors, this presentation by Jeff Greenspan will cover a number of topics relevant to anyone who is thinking about starting a new business. Greenspan is immediate past chairman of the North Central Florida SCORE chapter.
March 15: How to Set a Price for Your Product or Service. Presenter Craig Linsky will cover five methods of product pricing with step-by-step instructions on how to implement them.
March 23: First Things First for a Successful Business Launch. Presenter Rod Hosilyk is an experienced entrepreneur and business professor who explains what works and what doesn’t when preparing a new business launch.
March 24 & 25: Boots to Business Reboot. This special SBA program is for veterans, active-duty service people and spouses regarding starting and running their own business.
March 30: Business Tax Strategies. Find ways to ensure that your business is optimized to keep your taxes low.
Register for these online events at https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6. There is a fee for some programs.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).