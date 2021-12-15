Mid-Florida SCORE, part of a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has several upcoming online programs that are designed to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
• Dec. 15, QuickBooks Power User will cover basic reports and how to create them for your company, along with the Receipts functions within the product and additional apps. Learn how to set up your budget, as well as common errors and how to correct.
• Dec. 16, Using Information Technology to Run and Grow Your Business will use online demos to examine the big picture as well as individual tools and integrated solutions focusing on how they support related business and IT processes.
• Jan. 6, 2022, Pinterest 101: The Basics that Make You Money will be presented by a longtime Pinterest marketer.
• Jan. 8, Creating a Quick Business Plan provides information and insights related to starting your own business.
• Jan. 12, Franchises – An Easier Way to Owning a Business will include several local franchise owners who will share their experiences.
• Jan. 13, Sell Online with Google’s E-Commerce Tools will feature two great ways to sell products online.
• Jan. 13, Plan Your Website for Online Success offers tips to help entrepreneurs make smart choices when setting up websites.
• Jan. 15, Successfully Starting Your Business is the second in a four-part series. The third, Successfully Marketing Your Business, will be Jan., 22, and the fourth, Managing Finances for a New Business, Jan. 29.
Register for these events and see more workshops at
https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).