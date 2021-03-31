SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Lake, Sumter and Marion counties, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. Here’s a sampling of programs scheduled over the next few weeks:
April 5: Hiring Made Easy. Tips for hiring effectively when your business needs staff.
April 7: Downturn Resistant Franchising. Learn which types of franchise can be most effective when starting your own business.
April 15: Power of Video Marketing. Online video can improve sales conversion rates by as much as 30%.
April 20: Exiting Your Business: Succession Planning. Plan for a successful transition out of your business when the time is right for you.
Register for these online events at https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6. There is a fee for some programs.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).