May 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced progress in supplying infant formula during the current shortage, stating millions of cans of additional infant formula will be available in the coming months.
“We continue to do everything in our power as part of the all-of-government efforts to ensure there’s adequate infant formula available wherever and whenever parents and caregivers need it,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “Our recent steps will help further bolster supply of infant formula, including through the import of safe and nutritious products from overseas based on our increased flexibilities announced last week.”
The FDA said the U.K.-based Kendal Nutricare will send about 2 million cans to the U.S. that will be available in stores beginning this month. In addition, Abbott Nutrition will release about 300,000 cans of its amino acid-based EleCare Specialty Formula on a case-by case basis.
“The FDA continues to advise against making infant formulas at home or diluting formula. Caregivers are encouraged to work with their child’s health care provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices, if needed,” the agency said in a statement.
May 19, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County issued a news release stating it is “monitoring the current infant formula shortage and takes this life-threatening issue very seriously.” When the initial recall was issued by Abbott Nutrition in February, the department immediately reached out to retailers that accept the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits to recommend ordering an alternative supply of formula.
The current recall does not affect Florida’s primary WIC milk-based formula, according to DOH-Lake, but the shutdown of the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan, is causing strain on the entire formula market. In a recent press release from Abbott, the company stated they could restart their factory within two weeks, and get products to shelves six to eight weeks after the restart.
For more information on choosing a safe infant formula, visit the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/nutrition/infantandtoddlernutrition/formula-feeding/choosing-an-infant-formula.html) and FDA (https://www.fda.gov/food/people-risk-foodborne-illness/questions-answers-consumers-concerning-infant-formula#10).
Feb. 17, 2022, Abbott Nutrition initiated a voluntary recall of certain powdered infant formulas produced in their Sturgis facility. The FDA issued a public health advisory to alert consumers to avoid purchasing or using recalled formulas.
Impacted products within the recalled lot may include Similac PM 60/40, Similac®, Alimentum® and EleCare, according to DOH-Lake. Impacted lots will start with a 22 through 37, not including the letter at the beginning. Example: L31465SH00. Do not feed your baby recalled formula. If the lot number on your formula does not start with a 22 through 37, your formula is not impacted. Do not throw away recalled formula. Return it to the store for a refund or exchange or call the company at 1-800-986-8540.