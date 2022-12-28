Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published an online easy step-by-step guide to help consumers decide when and how many times to test for COVID-19, what their test results mean and what they should do next.
FDA-authorized over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests for self-testing at home or other locations are a fast and convenient COVID-19 testing option, according to the FDA.
“With the holiday season upon us and many indoor gatherings taking place, we hope this information will help guide consumers and their families through a safe and healthy holiday and beyond, especially with other respiratory infections circulating, including flu and RSV,” the FDA said in an email announcing the availability of the information.
Visit https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/understanding-home-otc-covid-19-antigen-diagnostic-test-results.