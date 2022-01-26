A town of approximately 22,000 residents, Eustis is located on the eastern shore of Lake Eustis and named after Colonel Abraham Eustis, who served in the U.S. Army in Florida during the early nineteenth century (www.eustis.org).
One notable presence in Eustis is Chris’ Place on Magnolia Street. Restaurant owner Chris McCollum is a third generation Eustis native and a descendant of Frank Dan Waterman, inventor of the Waterman fountain pen. In 1924, Waterman built the Fountain Inn Hotel. This site eventually turned into a hospital and directly faces Magnolia Street, the new location of Chris’ Place.
After completing high school in Eustis, McCollum chose to embrace the culinary world. He began as a server for Katie Belle’s in The Villages for two years. He continued with employment at the Outback restaurant in Leesburg, and then at Chili’s restaurant for the next 17 years.
During all of these times, McCollum resided in Eustis. At the beginning of his culinary career, he said he thought it would be best to expand his horizons. He desired to work in communities where no one knew him. Eventually however, Chris realized he missed home.
He started working at the local Mount Dora Chili’s. Little did McCollum know that this choice would be a game changer for him. One particular regular customer was intrigued by McCollum’s positive attitude and dedication to successful hospitality. After four years of camaraderie, the customer offered a deal to McCollum that he could not refuse: “Chris, I see something in you. You pick the location and I will buy it. Your own restaurant.”
McCollum said he “prayed on this, and one day” he found the perfect location – the site on Magnolia Street, directly across from the grounds his ancestors broke soil for the Fountain Inn Hotel. In June 2021, McCollum opened the doors to Chris’ Place.
The philosophy behind this restaurant is to provide the freshest ingredients with phenomenal presentation.
According to McCollum, “I like to focus on the three D’s…different, delicious and distinctive.”
The menu changes throughout the year. Currently, McCollum’s favorite dish is the Braised Short Rib. Customers’ favorites include the grilled pork chop, halibut and escargot. The Tuxedo Bombe dessert provides the perfect ending to these culinary delights.
McCollum is dedicated to his restaurant. Throughout his travels, he collected and created unique menu items. He is always inspired by his surroundings and experiences. Every Monday morning, McCollum traverses the local farms to collect the freshest ingredients. His favorite reality cooking show is Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. And, his chef mentor is his father, Larry. McCollum’s support team includes his mother, Ruth, and his beloved dog Bailey.
Chris’ Place offers a full bar, including wines personally selected by McCollum. Brunch and bottomless mimosas are offered Saturday and Sunday. Live music can be enjoyed throughout the week. Private parties can be arranged.
McCollum is a constant creator. This is exemplified through the interior design of his restaurant, as well as his attitude.
“I don’t have customers at my restaurant. I have guests. This is our home and we invite you in,” McCollum said.
Reservations are encouraged but not necessary at the restaurant, located at 106 East Magnolia Avenue, Eustis. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
Visit www.chrisonmagnolia.com. Call 352-308-8255.