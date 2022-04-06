GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 30, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) encourages producers and landowners to enroll in the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) through May 13.
“Grassland CRP provides a unique opportunity for farmers, ranchers and agricultural landowners to keep land in agricultural production and supplement their income while improving their soils and permanent grass cover,” the agency said in a recent news release. “The program had its highest enrollment in history in 2021 and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader effort to equip producers with the tools they need to help address climate change and invest in the long-term health of our natural resources.”
Through the federally funded voluntary working lands program, USDA’s Farm Service Agency provides annual rental payments to landowners to maintain and conserve grasslands while allowing producers to graze, hay and produce seed on that land.
“Maintaining the existing permanent cover provides several benefits, including reducing erosion, providing wildlife habitat and migration corridors, and capturing and maintaining carbon in the soil and cover,” USDA says.
“Grassland CRP is an important working lands conservation tool that offers a win-win to both our country’s producers and the environment by supporting and enabling grazing activities, while at the same time promoting plant and animal biodiversity and stemming rangeland conversion,” said Deborah Tannenbaum, FSA State Executive Director in Florida and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Landowners and producers interested in Grassland CRP should contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more. Additionally, fact sheets and other resources are available at fsa.usda.gov/crp.
Signed into law in 1985, CRP is one of the largest voluntary private-lands conservation programs in the United States. To learn more, visit usda.gov.