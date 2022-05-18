Lakeisha Hood has been appointed state director for USDA Rural Development in Florida and U.S. Virgin Islands, along with seven USDA regional leadership positions.
“As we work to build a better America, we need talented and experienced staff working in our state offices,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We are thrilled to welcome these dedicated individuals to USDA at such an important time in the Biden-Harris administration.”
Hood previously worked as director of the Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Prior to joining FDACS, Hood served as a legislative assistant in the Florida Senate.
A graduate of Alabama State University, Hood earned law degrees from North Carolina Central University School of Law and the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law.
“RD state directors serve as the chief executive officers of rural development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of Rural Development to the benefit of everyone in rural America. In conjunction with the guidance and support of the national office, state directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse and inclusive state workforce,” the USDA said in a news release.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.
This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high poverty areas.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.