Pests are a natural, though undesirable, part of the home landscape. Often, the go-to for pest or disease management is spraying chemicals. While sometimes this is necessary, there are many tools to use to manage pests. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a combination of practices including cultural, mechanical, biological and chemical control.
Before I go over the different aspects of IPM, let’s talk more about the landscape as an ecosystem. Every landscape – natural, manicured or urban – is an ecosystem, an area where multiple organisms live together and impact each other in various ways. From pollinators to pests. From native plants to invasive plants. Everything interacts. It is impossible to remove every “bad” insect from your landscape or prevent every possible disease to your landscape plants. As we go through the different aspects of IPM, think about realistic goals for your landscape. Rather than expecting 100% eradication of certain insect pests, think about how you can reduce the impact of those pests.
Name that pest
The first step to deciding how to manage a landscape pest or disease is to identify it. UF/IFAS Extension has great resources to help you with this. Most extension offices have Plant Clinics with Master Gardener Volunteers to help answer questions related to residential issues. If that is not available in your area, contact the Extension Agent that works in your area. Both residential and commercial agents are available in most counties. Just give your local office a call. Extension offices also offer classes that can help you learn how to identify issues in your landscape. Get on the e-mail lists and follow your local office on social media to learn about upcoming classes.
When asking for help identifying your pest, it is best to have the insect, or an image of it, available. Some pests are identifiable based on leaf issues, while others are not. We can often tell what kind of mouthpart an insect has from the leaf, but we cannot give a confirmed pest ID based on the leaf alone.
The agent or volunteer working with you may ask additional questions to help determine an ID. Diseases cannot be diagnosed with 100% certainty without lab testing. This does not mean that you cannot get help from the extension office. We can often get you information about management for the general classification of the disease (e.g., fungal or bacterial) which can be enough to treat in many cases. After the pest/disease is identified, monitor the situation by visually inspecting the plants regularly. This allows you to notice issues early and evaluate if/when action must be taken.
Taking control
Cultural control involves making changes to the environmental conditions. A stressed plant is more susceptible to pest and disease issues. Is your issue fungal? Reducing water or changing watering habits is beneficial. If the plant is under drought stress, increase watering to reduce the stress. If there a nutrient issue, add fertilizer. Anything that impacts the environment around the plant to manage an issue is a cultural control. One of the most effective cultural controls is ensuring to plant the right plant in the right location. Cultural practices can both prevent and treat issues with pests and diseases.
Mechanical control involves physically removing the pest from the plants. You can also remove diseased leaves to reduce further spread. In cases with low insect populations, hand removal is effective. Pheromone traps and the removal of infected plants are also mechanical control options. In cases where plant removal is required, consider planting a different plant as to not repeat the issue.
Biological control involves allowing natural predators to manage a pest population. Through your regular inspections, you may see ladybugs feeding on aphids or spiders eating anything. You can also release beneficial insects if you know that you have a pest susceptible to a specific predator. Many parasitic wasps lay eggs in various insect pests. As a bonus, these wasps cannot sting and are very small. Before introducing any insects into your landscape, be sure they are not invasive or prone to cause problems of their own.
While chemical control is often a first choice for homeowners, IPM places it last. Many chemicals impact non-target insects, such as pollinators and beneficial insects. When possible, use pest-specific insecticides to reduce the impact on these non-target species. For example, Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) is great for unwanted caterpillars and does not impact adult pollinators. Be sure not to use it near desired caterpillars.
Managing a landscape is a complicated task. Taking on everything all at once is overwhelming. Start from the top and add more practices as you master the steps before. Remember to contact your local extension office for help.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office based in Tavares. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu.