The Department of Veterans Affairs and American Red Cross announced a partnership to boost volunteer recruitment efforts for the department’s Compassionate Contact Corps program, which provides companionship to veterans experiencing social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program allows physicians, chaplains, nurses and social workers to pair volunteers with veterans who are experiencing loneliness, are at risk for social isolation or could benefit from a companion.
Veterans and volunteers are matched based on common interests, with volunteers making regular phone or video calls to veterans.
Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older, successfully pass a background check and complete training on confidentiality, privacy, customer service, empathy, compassion, active listening and boundaries. Volunteers do not have to be Veterans or clinicians.
Veterans interested in participating require a referral by a VA clinician. Interested volunteers can find available opportunities at their local VA, Clermont Vet Center at 352-536-6701, or at the American Red Cross,
www.redcross.org/volunteer/volunteer-role-finder.html.