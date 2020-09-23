This month, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recognizes Suicide Prevention Month with its Be There campaign, reminding veterans and their loved ones that small actions can make a big difference to veterans going through difficult times.
Be There wants veterans, community leaders and veterans’ families and friends to know there is no special training needed to give a veteran hope. Simple actions can help make a difference for a veteran:
• Reach out by sending a check-in text, cooking them dinner or simply asking how they’re doing.
• Learn about the warning signs of suicide posted on the Veterans Crisis Line website: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/education/signs-of-crisis.
• Watch the free S.A.V.E. training video to learn how to respond with care and compassion if someone indicates they are having thoughts of suicide.
Contact VA’s Coaching Into Care program, https://www.mirecc.va.gov/coaching, where a licensed psychologist or social worker will provide loved ones guidance for motivating veterans to seek support.
For more information and resources, visit BeThereForVeterans.com. The Veterans Crisis Line provides free, confidential support and crisis intervention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.